ADH Medical Director discusses schools and COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health published a video on its social media pages Sunday featuring ADH Medical Director Dr. Joel Tumlinson breaking down COVID-19’s impact on schools and safe practices for returning to school following the holiday.

In the video, Tumlinson encourages students with “even mild symptoms” to get tested for COVID-19 before returning to school.

He also encouraged Arkansans to have patience with their schools and how they handle the pandemic, as they work to “make school as safe as possible.”

