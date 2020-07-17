ADH not releasing COVID-19 numbers within cities

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health will not be releasing COVID-19 case numbers within a city at this time.

Dr. Jose Romero with the Health Department said releasing city-level data poses an issue with HIPAA.

HIPAA stands for the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.

It serves to protect patient’s health information.

“There are multiple factors going into this it is being discussed it will continue to be discussed and when it’s appropriate – if it is appropriate the data will be made available,” Romero said.

Dr. Romero also cites it issues as another roadblock in releasing the data.