FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health has shared an update on the recent E. coli outbreak in Northwest Arkansas, stating that it is “past its peak.”

The update says that the outbreak appears to have started two weeks ago and currently appears to be past its peak with no new symptoms reported since Aug. 25.

The ADH confirmed that 42 people have been identified as part of the outbreak out of more than 3,200 surveyed. Of that number, 37 are probable cases based on reported E. coli symptoms while five cases have been confirmed with positive tests.

ADH revised its case count of those hospitalized, confirming that a total of four people have been hospitalized during the outbreak. Two of those people remain hospitalized while two have been discharged.

A previous hospitalization has been ruled out as being part of the outbreak.