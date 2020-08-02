ADH partners with Veterans Healthcare System to offer COVID-19 testing

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) –– The Arkansas Department of Health held a COVID-19 testing site at Cooper Elementary in Bella Vista on Saturday morning, August 1st.

The ADH partnered up with the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks and offered testing for family members and caregivers of veterans.

Director Kelvin Parks said he reached out to the department to make sure veterans were able to be a part of the state’s testing.

“I’d just like to remind our veterans to wear their masks, socially distance, and wash your hands. Not just to our veterans but our entire Arkansas community,” Parks said.

There will be another veteran testing event in Fort Smith in three weeks. You can learn more information here.