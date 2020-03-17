ADH prohibits visitation to long-term care facilities

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health has prohibited all visitation to long-term care facilities for the next 30 days unless it’s medically necessary.

These include nursing homes, residential care facilities, assisted living facilities, and any other facility that provides long-term medical or personal care.

While visitation is prohibited, all facilities will offer some form of communication for people who would otherwise visit.

Visitation will resume April 13 unless extended by the ADH.