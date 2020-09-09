ADH releases directive on resuming restaurant dine-in operations

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health releases a new set of directives for restaurants planning to open for dine-in operations.

Phase 2:

* Dine-in service may continue; seating may now increase to up to 66% of total seating capacity. This includes indoor and outdoor dining areas.
* Seating shall be adjusted to maintain six feet between occupied seats at adjacent tables.

* Self-service operations, including, but not limited to, salad bars, buffets, and condiment bars may operate with the following requirements:
* Capacity of the buffet area will be dependent on the ability of customers to maintain six feet physical distance from each other at all times.
* Facility should provide an employee to monitor physical distancing of six feet is maintained.
* Masks are required for all persons within the customer self-service area.
* Hand sanitizer and single-use foodservice gloves shall be located at all entrances to the customer self-service area along with signage stating: “Use of hand sanitizer and food service gloves is required for all patrons in this area—Please use a new plate and a new glove for each trip to the buffet/salad bar”.
* Serving utensils shall be replaced every 60 minutes and/or every time a food item is replaced on the buffet.

Here is a link to the full directive, including requirements that have not changed from Phase 1.

