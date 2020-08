LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Student musicians older than 10 years old will need to wear face coverings, according to the state’s health directive released today.

Wind instrument musicians must wear a mask with a slit or flap for the mouthpiece.

Performances, competitions and other events must follow the current requirements for large outdoor venues or indoor venues.

Distance around singers and flutists should be 12 feet because of the intensity of the airsteam.