ADH releases three-phase COVID-19 vaccination plan

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The ADH’s current vaccination plan includes a three-phase approach to releasing it to the public.

Here are the phases:

– Phase One-A: Healthcare workers, first responders, and residents of long-term care facilities will get the first doses.

– Phase One-B: Essential workers at increased risk like school employees, correctional workers, and government and infrastructure workers.

– Phase One-C: Adults with chronic medical conditions, people over the age of 65, and others living in crowded settings.

State health leaders said all the information is subject to change.