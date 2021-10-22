ADH reports 0 flu cases in nursing homes so far this season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – As health officials warn of a potentially rough flu season this year, nursing homes are working to stay on top of any outbreaks.

According to this week and last week’s flu report from the Arkansas Department of Health, there have been no flu cases in side nursing homes yet this season.

Butterfield Trail Village is a retirement community in Fayetteville. It’s healthcare director, Jay Green, said the lack of flu cases in the community this year and last have been due- in part- to COVID-19 protocols that have been in place, like mask policies.

“We weren’t immune to Covid, we’re not immune to flu season either, but I will say that nursing homes are not as in concern as some other entities,” he said. “We have to do so much more to protect our residents already.”

Influenza Arkansas Department of Health

Green said the majority of the residents in the retirement community have gotten their flu shots already.

All of the staff members are required to get their shot by November 1, which Green said he knows will also play a major part in avoiding any flu outbreaks like health officials are warning of.