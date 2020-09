SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale Schools still has the most active cases of COVID-19 across the state.

According to new ADH data, Springdale Schools have 19 active cases today.

That’s one more reported than Monday.

Fort Smith and Rogers are also still in the top five school districts for COVID-19 cases.

Statewide, the ADH is reporting 412 active cases in public schools.