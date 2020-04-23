ADH reports first COVID-19 death in Washington County

UPDATE: Washington County Coroner Roger Morris reports four deaths in Washington County.

Two were Oklahoma residents.

The first Washington County resident, a 49-year-old male, died April 21 in the Springdale area.

The second Washington County Resident, a 59-year-old female, died this evening also in the Springdale area.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The first person has died of COVID-19 in Washington County, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There are 2,392 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in the state.

A total of 31,442 people have been tested.

There have been 893 recoveries and 44 deaths.