ADH reports first death of flu season, 52 new cases in weekly flu report

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health confirmed the state’s first flu death of the season in the weekly flu report released Tuesday.

There were 52 new influenza cases reported by the ADH within the last seven days in the state.

Officials said that 994 positive tests were reported to the ADH online database by health care providers since Sept. 27.

Data showed that the school absenteeism rate last week was 7.6 percent among public schools, which is a slight increase from last week’s 6.9 percent.

According to the ADH, the flu season for 2020-21 produced 24 influenza-related deaths in total.

Visit the ADH website to view the full flu report or to see past flu reports.