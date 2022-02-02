LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health reported four new deaths in its weekly flu report released Wednesday, Feb. 2; bringing the total death toll to eight since Oct. 3, 2021.

According to the ADH, 27 influenza cases were reported in the last week, as well as five hospitalizations related to the flu, making the total number 93.

The report also shows 3,467 positive influenza tests have been reported to the ADH online database by health care providers.

ADH wants to note that reported cases reflect only a portion of the actual numbers of flu cases in the state.

The school absenteeism percentage is down to 8.77%, compared to 11.34% from last week.

To see the full findings in the ADH report, click here.