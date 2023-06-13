ARKANSAS (KNWA/FOX24) — The Arkansas Department of Health is reporting an increase in medical marijuana cardholders.

The ADH reports around 94,000 people have a medical marijuana card. It shows most cardholders in Arkansas reside in Benton and Washington counties.

Last year, the ADH reported post traumatic stress disorder is the number one condition being treated by medical marijuana cardholders. The second most common condition patients were treating were related to constant, severe pain.

One dispensary on the Oklahoma Arkansas state line is Hometown Stash. One of the employees, Jennifer Converse, said many of her patients are treating mental health disorders. She said customers are from both Arkansas and Oklahoma, and range from eighteen to ninety-year-olds.

She said most of them are using medical marijuana to help with stress, or to fight anxiety and get to sleep at night.

“People are treating everything from pain, nausea, physical ailments, and mental ailments,” said Converse. “We have a lot of people that come in for seizures, even cancer patients.”

Converse said since the start of 2023, they’ve had a couple hundred new patients, with a third of them coming from Arkansas.