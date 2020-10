Paul Adamus, 7, climbs the stairs of a bus before the fist day of school on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Dallas, Ga. Adamus is among tens of thousands of students in Georgia and across the nation who were set to resume in-person school Monday for the first time since March. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Here’s a look at which public school districts the ADH has confirmed five or more active cases of COVID-19.

Little Rock is now leading the state with 35 active COVID-19 cases.

Springdale is next with 29 cases, 26 cases are in Rogers, 24 cases are in Fort Smith, and 15 cases are in Bentonville.

Several other schools including Fayetteville, Farmington, and Alma are also on the list.

