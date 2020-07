BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Bella Vista is hosting a free COVID-19 testing event at Cooper Elementary School.

The event is Saturday, August 1 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

You can show up with or without symptoms.

There will be no out of pocket expenses.

The event will be at:

2 Blowing Springs Rd.

Bella Vista, Ark. 72714

Find out more about COVID-19 online.