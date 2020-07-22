ADH: Total of 146 nursing home deaths COVID-19 related

Jack Belsanti holds his wife, Helen’s, hand during lunch at the Oak Brook Healthcare Center, Monday, Jan. 9, 2006, in Oak Brook, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Fourteen nursing home residents have died in nine days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health’s (ADH) nursing home report for Wednesday, July 22, bringing the cumulative total to 146.

Nine deaths happened at Woodland Hills Health & Rehab Center in Little Rock, in Pulaski County. That facility has a total of 19 deaths since the inception of the pandemic, according to ADH’s report.

BrookStone Assisted Living Community, in Fayetteville, Washington County, had three deaths.

Additional deaths happened at Mitchell’s Nursing Home in Danville, in Yell County, and St. John’s Place in Fordyce, in Dallas County.

NURSING HOME OVERALL DATA, PER ADH, 7/22:

1,068 positive cases among residents

304 recoveries among residents

146 residents have died

740 positive healthcare workers

279 recovered healthcare workers

14 nursing home deaths in less than a week; COVID-19 related