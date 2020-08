FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health is now reporting the active cases of COVID-19 within Arkansas school districts.

For this week, Fort Smith schools ranks top in the state with 17 active cases.

Van Buren Schools reported 10 cases, Springdale Schools reported eight cases, Fayetteville reported four cases, and Bentonville Schools has reported eight cases.