NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — In collaboration with Best Friends Animal Society, Bounty Paper Towels will pick up or help with adoption fees at Best Friends Lifesaving Center as well as five other Arkansas animal shelters this weekend.

According to a press release, all pets will be fixed, vaccinated, microchipped, and ready to go home. Fees are waived at BFAS all month long.

The following facilities will be participating:

Best Friends Lifesaving Center: 210 Prairie Lane, Bentonville

Good Shepherd Humane Society, Inc, 6486 Highway 62 W., Eureka Springs

Cabot Animal Support Services, 2951 S. 1st Street, Cabot

Needy Paws Animal Shelter, 1040 E. Main Street, Clarksville

Community Cats Global

Shoal Bay Animal Haven

Best Friends is also hosting a Pet Pantry Food Drive at several Walmart locations throughout Northwest Arkansas this weekend. The drive will accept donations such as dog and cat food, milk replacer and flea/tick protection.

Donations can be dropped off this weekend at one of the four Walmart events:

Store 100, Bentonville , 406 S. Walton Blvd., Friday, May 20, 1 – 5 p.m.

, 406 S. Walton Blvd., Friday, May 20, 1 – 5 p.m. Store 4108, Springdale , 4870 Elm Springs Rd., Saturday, May 21, 1 – 5 p.m.

, 4870 Elm Springs Rd., Saturday, May 21, 1 – 5 p.m. Store 1 in Rogers , 2110 W. Walnut St., Sunday, May 22, 1 – 5 p.m.

, 2110 W. Walnut St., Sunday, May 22, 1 – 5 p.m. Store 359, Fayetteville, 3919 N. Mall Ave., Sunday, May 22, 1 – 5 p.m.

“May is one of the highest intake months for animal shelters in America. The sad truth is that shelters get overcrowded when pets aren’t adopted quickly enough and this can put lives at risk,” said Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society.

Currently, there are approximately 100,000 more pets at-risk of being killed in shelters than at this time last year due to recent problems such as staffing shortages, limited shelter hours, decreased volunteers and reduced adoption events.

More information is available here.