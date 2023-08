FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas ranks 47th in the country for annual pay growth.

According to Automatic Data Processing, the year-over-year change in annual pay was 5.2% in July with a median annual salary of about $46,000 for workers who stayed in their role for the past 12 months.

Nationally, the year-over-year change in annual pay was 6.2%. The top three states for growth are Wyoming, Idaho and Montana.