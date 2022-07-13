FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Experience Fayetteville is partnering with Trailblazers to offer three free community classes called Adult First Ride, an opportunity for adults to learn how to ride a bike.

According to a press release, the 1.5-hour classes are designed to “teach adults a skill or a particular set of skills to help them ride their bikes with confidence.” Classes are sponsored by Experience Fayetteville while bikes are provided by Pedal It Forward.

Support from Experience Fayetteville is made possible from the Cyclo-cross Legacy Fund, which is made up of the proceeds from the 2022 Walmart UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships held in January at Centennial Park.

“As cycling grows in Fayetteville and the region, we want to promote that cycling is for everyone. Sponsoring this program assists in removing some of the obstacles there might be,” said Director of Cycling Tourism for Experience Fayetteville, Brannon Pack. “Partnering with Trailblazers is a great way to get people on bikes and educate them on how cycling can help not only an individual but a community as well.”

Adult First Ride provides “an encouraging learning environment where people who have never ridden a bike receive the support to learn to pedal comfortably and confidently.” These classes are held at partner community organizations and in public parks to reduce the barrier to participants.

“This program aims to reach those who have, due to many varying factors, not yet learned to ride. We want to give everyone the opportunity to make biking a part of their life, be it for exercise, transportation, mental health, or just plain fun,” said Trailblazers Bike Education Program Manager, Anya Bruhin. “We recognize that learning to ride as an adult can be intimidating, and we are here to help make it less so. We want to increase access to this lifelong activity to our entire diverse community. Everyone should have the opportunity to ride a bike.”

Bikes are provided by Pedal It Forward and classes are free to attend. Classes will take place on the following days:

July 16: 10-11:30 a.m.

August 21: 1:30-3:00 p.m.

September 21: 6:30-8:00 p.m.

Classes take place indoors at the Yvonne Richardson Center in Fayetteville. Class sizes are up to 10 participants with one trained instructor plus one assistant.

Attendees will learn the balance first method, which breaks down how to get on and off the bike, operating the bikes, balancing, and then finally pedaling. Instructors will also provide resources to all participants on where to ride for practice, rules of the road and where to find upcoming event info and groups for new riders.

To attend these free classes, register here. For more information, to sponsor, or to volunteer for this program please contact Anya@WeAreTrailblazers.org.