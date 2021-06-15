Adult Wellness Center in Rogers reopens to public

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — After more than 14 months of no in-person activities, the Adult Wellness Center in Rogers is back open for business.

The center provides a wide variety of exercise and activity for people over the age of 50.

The facility was forced to close its doors last March due to COVID-19, and while there were some opportunities for virtual fitness classes, Wellness Center Director Leslie Ossenfort said the personal connection was missing.

“During the pandemic we were able to offer zoom classes to our members,” Ossenfort said. “Many of them told us that just wasn’t the same experience. What people really enjoy about the adult wellness center is the community feeling that they get here.”

The 55,000 square foot facility has two swimming pools, a walking track and a full gym.

The center isn’t exclusive to Rogers residents. Anyone over the age of 50 is welcome to become a member.

