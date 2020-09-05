Adventure Subaru hosts month-long food drive for 7Hills Homeless Center

FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KNWA/KFTA) – ​Adventure Subaru will host a month long essentials and non-perishable food drive to benefit 7Hills Homeless Center in Fayetteville.

The food drive will be located at Adventure Subaru, located at 2269 North Henbest Drive in Fayetteville.

You can donate between September 1-30. Donation times are Monday-Friday, 7:00am-7:00pm, and Saturday 8:00am-6:00pm.

The 7Hills Homeless Center is requesting you donate non-perishable food items, outdoor camping gear, hygiene supplies, and essential clothing items such as undergarments.

According to the press release, 7hills was founded in 2001, with the philosophy to develop programs to meet the changing and unique characteristics of the homeless and impoverished in Northwest Arkansas.

“Through Adventure’s corporate partnership with Subaru of America, and through the Subaru Love Promise, Subaru and its retailers give back to the communities in which they reside,” said Danielle Dotson, Marketing Director of Adventure Subary. “Subaru and their retailers believe in making the world a better place and the Subaru Love Promise is their vision of respecting all people.”

Dotson says this initiative is their commitment to show love and respect to our customers and to work to make a positive impact in the world.