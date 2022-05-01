ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Education advocates are working to get more money to state-funded Arkansas preschools.

Although the state’s funding to preschools rose over the past year by about $31 million because of COVID-19 relief funds, advocates said it’s not enough to offset the flat rate of funding over the past decade.

Executive Director of the Arkansas Early Childhood Association, Paul Lazenby, said inadequate funding could lead to real problems for kids’ early education.

“I think we really do need to be careful going forward that we don’t see our quality in those state funded preschools slip because of a lack of funding, we need to stay on this,” Lazenby said.

Lazenby said another challenge facing Arkansas’ preschools is a lack of teachers. He and his association are also pushing for programs to help hire and retain staff.