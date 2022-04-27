LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families says the state should commit to serving all low-income preschoolers.

This follows a report from the Rutgers National Institute for Early Education Research State of Preschool Yearbook.

It showed a decline of nearly 3,000 kids enrolled in Arkansas better chance programs.

“All of Arkansas’s children deserve access to high-quality preschool programs, but more work needs to be done to close gaps in enrollment,” said Olivia Gardner, Education Policy Director for Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families.