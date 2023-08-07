ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new company was announced today to help accelerate affordable housing in Northwest Arkansas.

According to a press release, Excellerate Foundation created Excellerate Housing as a subsidiary that aims to help develop solutions in the area.

“The new subsidiary is the culmination of six years of ongoing work by Excellerate Foundation to develop creative solutions for the affordable housing sector, to unify community stakeholders in realizing those ideas, and to leverage funding to maximize the impact,” the release says. The releases say Excellerate Housing will offer a new tool to help meet those goals.

A 2019 study funded by the Walton Family Foundation showed that the housing crisis could result in “widespread instability, including job losses, increased poverty, and rising numbers of homeless individuals and families,” the release states.

The release says Excellerate Foundation has helped develop West Fayetteville at the Cobblestone Farm Community. The company says it will help create policy changes in Bentonville through the Housing Affordability Workgroup.

“The affordable housing crisis has been with us for years, but it continues to intensify in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, historic inflation, and a population growth rate that shows no signs of slowing down,” said Jeff Webster, President and CEO of Excellerate Foundation. “Excellerate Housing will help those who have been hit the hardest by the lack of affordable housing, especially the region’s ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) population.”