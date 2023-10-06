FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The African American Horse Association announces that its Fort Smith Classic Rodeo event originally scheduled for October 7 has been postponed.

According to a Facebook post, the organization has not settled on a new date but is considering one for the first two weekends in November. The AAHA says it will provide further updates on the new dates next week.

The AAHA says the location of the event at Kay Rodgers Park has not changed and that the rodeo will be condensed into a single day, taking place on a Saturday. The morning will feature the slack event, followed by the main performance in the evening.

The organization says it is in the process of issuing refunds to people who bought tickets online with the necessary transactions being completed on October 5.