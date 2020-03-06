Aftermath of Tennessee tornadoes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KNWA/KFTA) — It’s a state of emergency in Tennessee after the deadliest day of tornadoes in seven years.

At least two powerful tornadoes touched down Monday night into Tuesday morning.

One in the East Nashville area was an EF-3 and it was a powerful EF-4 tornado packing winds up to 175 miles per hour that leveled neighborhoods in Putnam County.

Currently, 24 people are confirmed dead and at least five children were among victims.

Officials are now working trying to piece together an accurate picture of the deadly trail of devastation left behind.

The storms also knocked out power for thousands and forced schools to shut down.