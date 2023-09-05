BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin has approved a proposal from the Bentonville School District to donate land for an affordable housing project.

The current proposal allows for the district to donate nine acres of property to the Excellerate Foundation, which would then develop the property into affordable housing, some of which would reportedly be designated for school district employees.

In an opinion from Griffin’s office, he responds to concerns from District 10 Representative Mindy McAlindon about the proposal.

“It is my opinion that Bentonville School District’s proposed land donation to Excellerate Foundation would be lawful,” said the opinion.

Griffin’s opinion later noted that he believes the plan would likely survive constitutional and statutory scrutiny.