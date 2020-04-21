AG files petition to uphold Torres conviction and proceed with sentencing

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge filed a petition with the State Supreme Court to overturn the Benton County judge’s ruling on the Mauricio Torres case.

If granted, it will overturn Judge Brad Karren’s decision to retry the whole Torres case by keeping the guilty verdict and only proceed with the sentencing phase.

“The petition urges the Arkansas Supreme Court to declare that Torres is only entitled to a new sentencing proceeding and not a new trial to determine his guilt. I will continue to seek justice for six-year-old Isaiah, who died a brutal and horrific death,” Attorney General Rutledge says in a statement.

The mistrial was granted on March 5 after Torres’ stepson leaped from the witness stand towards Torres.