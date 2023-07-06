LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin has released a statement saying that the state should move forward with LEARNS — despite a recent ruling by an Arkansas judge saying it can’t take effect until August.
A decision in Pulaski County Circuit Court on June 30 maintains that the Arkansas LEARNS Act will not go into effect before Aug. 1, near the start of the 2023-2024 school year.
Judge Herbert Wright ruled that because the legislature did not hold a separate roll-call vote for the act’s emergency clause, the act did not go into immediate effect as intended.
Griffin says that the ruling should not stop Arkansas schools with moving forward with LEARNS.
“The June 30 declaratory judgment does not order the Department of Education to stop the important work of ensuring that LEARNS is fully implemented by the start of the new school year,” Griffin said.
Griffin’s full statement can be read below:
The Aug. 1 start date is when laws passed in the most recent state legislative session go into effect when no emergency clause is in effect.
Griffin filed an appeal to the decision earlier this week and says that he is confident it will be reversed.