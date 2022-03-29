LITTLE ROCK, Ark (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge and a coalition of 20 states on March 29 filed a lawsuit against President Joe Biden’s face mask mandate on planes, trains, buses, and their respective hubs.

According to a release from the attorney general’s office, the complaint challenges the mask mandate issued on February 1 which requires any person traveling by plane, train, or bus to wear a mask on the grounds that it exceeds federal authority and is otherwise arbitrary, capricious, and contrary to law.

“It’s time for President Biden to stop playing political games with American businesses and drop the unnecessary face mask mandate,” Rutledge said. “It has been over 13 months since the CDC decided to mandate masks when traveling, forcing airlines and employees to enforce this overreaching federal policy.”

The lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida names Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky, Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, Transportation Security Administrator David Pekoske, and the Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayoirkas as defendants, according to the release.

Rutledge was joined by attorneys general from Florida, Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia and West Virginia.