FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge discussed rising fuel prices, emphasizing energy independence and national security.

She says the recent rise in prices at grocery stores and gas stations is a direct impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, specifically, the rise in the cost of maintaining crops in Arkansas.

“We’re watching the prices increase, but unfortunately with today’s inflation we’re also seeing the prices of herbicides, pesticides, other things that it cost in order to produce those commodities,” Rutledge said.

Rutledge says we need more options for energy independence besides solar and wind.