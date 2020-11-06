AG Rutledge honors Clarksville Lt. with Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Clarksville Police Chief Ross and the Clarksville Police Department announce Lt. Arron Arnold has been awarded the Attorney Generals 2020 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award for Johnson County.

“Lt. Arnold is an officer that we all can be proud of. He shows up every day and serves the City of Clarksville with professionalism and integrity. Lt. Arnold has over 20 years of service and we are truly lucky to have him with our department. He is one of the cornerstones that holds us together. Because of Lt. Arnold’s quick thinking, he was able to save a baby’s life and save her mom for a lifetime of heartbreak.”

In March 2020 Lt. Arnold, along with his partner Officer Ramsey, responded to a 911 call of an unresponsive infant, according to a Facebook post.

When the officers arrived the mother was holding her baby and Lt. Arnold quickly retrieved the baby from her arms and began sweeping the baby’s mouth.

The baby began to move when he took a substance out of her mouth.

Lt. Arnold’s ability to respond to the unresponsive infant by unblocking her airway saved this baby’s life.

The post said Lt. Arnold is receiving this award for his heroic actions but also because of the outstanding job he does day after day.