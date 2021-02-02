AG Rutledge in Bentonville for SCOTUS update

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge was in Bentonville to meet with local news agencies to update everyone on the 2021 legislative session, including redistricting across the state.

Arkansas won’t see the U.S. Census data until the summer, something Rutledge said is important to make sure district lines are fair and accurate.

She said while it is a goal to keep counties together as much as possible, that’s not always the case.

“This area, Benton County and Washington County, for example, have several state House seats and several state Senate seats. So you don’t want to see some that are so stretched out far across it makes it difficult for those Representatives to visit with their constituents and represent those communities,” she said.

Rutledge is one of three Republicans running for Arkansas Governor next year, with Lt. Tim Griffin and former White House Sec. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.