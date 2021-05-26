AG Rutledge joins attorneys general coalition against critical race theory

FILE–In this Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016, file photo, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge speaks to reporters at Trump Tower, in New York. A federal lawsuit filed by death row inmates in Arkansas has renewed a court fight over whether the sedative Arkansas uses for lethal injections causes torturous executions, two years after the state raced […]

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge says the Biden administration shouldn’t impose critical race theory on students.

Rutledge joins a multi-state coalition of 20 attorneys general on the issue. “It is imperative we teach our students historical truths in the classroom rather than deeply flawed and controversial teachings of critical race theory that distort our great nation’s past,” Rutledge said.

Along with Rutledge and Indiana’s attorney general, the coalition is joined by the attorneys general of Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia.

In the letter Rutledge mentions the 1619 Project which is an initiative developed by the New York Times to reframe the way slavery is taught in school.

Currently, U.S. history marks 1776 as the birth year and foundation of the U.S., but the new project highlights the foundation of the country from 1619.

That was the year the first slave ship docked in the U.S.

The project teaches students about the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade, and takes a closer look at slavery in the U.S.

The Pulitzer Center’s annual report says about 3,500 schools use materials from the project.