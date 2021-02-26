AG Rutledge says skyrocketing energy costs need to be investigated

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said skyrocketing energy costs need to be investigated in The Natural State.

In a letter submitted to the Arkansas Public Service Commission, Rutledge urges investigations into the cost of power and natural gas run up by the state during the recent winter storms.

Rutledge anticipates high utility bills in the coming weeks due to utility companies paying high prices to third parties to meet energy needs.

“Arkansas consumers must not face exorbitant utilities bills when the service provider resorted to purchasing energy at excessive prices in spot markets,” Rutledge said.

On Tuesday, Rutledge announced an investigation was opened into liberty utilities to review its preparation and actions which resulted in a catastrophic failure of water to customers in Pine Bluff.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers