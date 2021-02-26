AG Rutledge says skyrocketing energy costs need to be investigated

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said skyrocketing energy costs need to be investigated in The Natural State.

In a letter submitted to the Arkansas Public Service Commission, Rutledge urges investigations into the cost of power and natural gas run up by the state during the recent winter storms.

Rutledge anticipates high utility bills in the coming weeks due to utility companies paying high prices to third parties to meet energy needs.

“Arkansas consumers must not face exorbitant utilities bills when the service provider resorted to purchasing energy at excessive prices in spot markets,” Rutledge said.

On Tuesday, Rutledge announced an investigation was opened into liberty utilities to review its preparation and actions which resulted in a catastrophic failure of water to customers in Pine Bluff.