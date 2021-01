ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Scientists say this variant of the novel coronavirus, B.1.1.7, could become the leading form of COVID-19. As of late December, there were 17 mutations of this coronavirus.

In Arkansas, Secretary of Health Dr. José Romero said they are concerned about B.1.1.7 and know it's here in the country. It can be detected using diagnostic tests. "We have sent [to the CDC] eight specimens to be sequenced," said Dr. Romero. "The virus will get here, it's just a matter of time. These variants have different levels. This particular one is quite transmissible. This could lead to another spike." One way to help deter the spread is to follow the three Ws.