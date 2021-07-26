AG Schmitt sues St. Louis City and County over mask mandate

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – As mask mandates in St. Louis City and County went into place Monday, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt was quick to file a lawsuit against the elected leaders and health directors of both municipalities, accusing them of ignoring federal guidelines.

“This is completely arbitrary and capricious,” Schmitt said. “By the way, that’s not even what the CDC recommends.”

The lawsuit claims neither the city and county cited any kind of “statutory authority” allowing them to issue such mandates, and that the health orders are “unconstitutionally vague” and “restrict the religious freedom of St. Louisans.”

Missouri Governor Mike Parson took to Twitter, saying, “Dictating mask mandates when we have the vaccine is ignoring the real solution and eroding public trust.”

In Missouri, just 40.8% of the population is fully vaccinated.