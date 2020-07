FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The American Heart Association will have live chats with AHA staff and medical experts on topics relating to heart and stroke patients.

For the next few Mondays, KNWA Main Anchor Chelsea Helms will be hosting “House Calls: Real Docs, Real Talk.”

This series will help separate COVID-19 fact from fiction.

The series will be broadcast on the American Heart Association’s Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn channels Mondays at 11 a.m. CT.