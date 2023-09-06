LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas attorney general has joined 54 other attorney generals in calling for studies on how technology is being used to exploit children.

Attorney General Tim Griffin announced on September 5 that artificial intelligence is being used as a new form of child abuse material by giving out locations and mimicking their voice and likeness in sexual or other objectionable content.

As technology advances, our means of protecting our children from harm must also advance. That’s why I’ve joined this bipartisan effort to call on Congress to study this issue and eventually strengthen our laws related to internet crimes against children. My office’s Special Investigations Division and Special Prosecutions Division deal with such crimes daily, and I will continue to do everything I can to ensure the safety of our children. Attorney General Tim Griffin said.

The coalition of 54 states and territories signed onto the National Association of Attorneys General letter that states they would like an expert commission to “study the means and methods that AI uses to exploit children specifically, such as through the generation of child sexual abuse material.”

AI is also being used to generate child sexual abuse material (CSAM). For example, AI tools can rapidly and easily create ‘deepfakes’ by studying real photographs of abused children to generate new images showing those children in sexual positions. This involves overlaying the face of one person on the body of another. Deepfakes can also be generated by overlaying photographs of otherwise unvictimized children on the internet with photographs of abused children to create new CSAM involving the previously unharmed children. A letter from the National Association of Attorneys Genral

The letter mentions concerns about physical safety and personal privacy alongside the rapidly increasing ways AI is being used for CSAM.