FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a press release, over $36.7 million has been raised to support Ukrainians from contributions by airbnb.org and hosts.

Two weeks ago, Airbnb announced that it would offer free, temporary housing to up to 100,000 refugees fleeing from Ukraine.

The additional fundraising efforts break down as follows:

Over $17 million donated to Airbnb.org by Airbnb and its founders

More than $4.5 million donated to Airbnb.org by over 50,000 individual donors across 92 countries

Over $625,000 donated to Airbnb.org by Airbnb employees

Guest bookings in Ukraine have generated approximately $15 million in donations to Hosts in Ukraine, with 434,000 nights booked.

Between March 2-5, guests booking in Ukraine reached out to local Hosts in all 62 languages supported by Airbnb. Last week, Airbnb.org announced new partnerships with the International Organization for Migration (IOM), as well as the German government, to facilitate the work of providing temporary housing to Ukrainian refugees.

The Utah Jazz Foundation, the NBA team’s nonprofit, also announced that it would fund over 30,000 nights for Ukrainian refugees.

Anyone who is interested in supporting Airbnb.org’s initiative to help refugees fleeing Ukraine can go to airbnb.org/help-ukraine to get involved, including by offering free or discounted stays or donating.