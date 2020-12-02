Airbnb, short-term rentals could face new regulations

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Airbnb’s and other short-term rentals could face new regulations in Fayetteville.

It would require these rentals to have a business license, undergo safety inspections, follow certain tax mandates as well as limit how many people can stay at a property.

Garner Stoll with the city says as of right now, owners of Airbnb’s technically violate city codes.

He says there are 500 to 600 operating in Fayetteville if they’re not zoned for a hotel or motel. they are technically illegal if they are renting less than a week.

He says there are benefits to having these rentals.

“They’re certainly important in terms of economic development. People who come here, spend money here, the produce sales tax they provide choice for our visitors,” Stoll said. “Probably most importantly, they also provide income for our owners and operators.”

The city has tabled the ordinance and will discuss it again in the first meeting of the new year.