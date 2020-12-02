Airbnb, short-term rentals could face new regulations

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Airbnb’s and other short-term rentals could face new regulations in Fayetteville.

It would require these rentals to have a business license, undergo safety inspections, follow certain tax mandates as well as limit how many people can stay at a property.

Garner Stoll with the city says as of right now, owners of Airbnb’s technically violate city codes.

He says there are 500 to 600 operating in Fayetteville if they’re not zoned for a hotel or motel. they are technically illegal if they are renting less than a week.

He says there are benefits to having these rentals.

“They’re certainly important in terms of economic development. People who come here, spend money here, the produce sales tax they provide choice for our visitors,” Stoll said. “Probably most importantly, they also provide income for our owners and operators.”

The city has tabled the ordinance and will discuss it again in the first meeting of the new year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers