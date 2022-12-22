FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The U.S. Department of Transportation has released an online dashboard containing potentially important information for airline travelers.

The dashboard, located online here, offers information on what the most popular domestic airlines do and do not offer in the event of airport delays or cancellations. For example, all airlines listed offer to rebook a passenger on the same airline for free at no additional cost if a flight is canceled. Most will also rebook on a partner airline at no additional cost, but others such as Allegiant, Frontier and Southwest, do not offer this option in case of a “controllable cancellation,” according to the website.

The 10 large U.S. airlines and their regional operating partners on the dashboard comprise approximately 96% of domestic passenger air traffic. The DOT notes that “airlines are required to adhere to the promises that they make in their customer service plan, including commitments to care for customers in the event of controllable delays or cancellations.”

Information about a passenger’s right to a refund is available here.