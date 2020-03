FILE – This Wednesday, July 17, 2019 file photo shows Southwest Airlines planes at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. The Transportation Department’s inspector general said in a report Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 that Southwest Airlines continues to fly airplanes with safety concerns, putting 17 million passengers at risk, while federal officials do a poor job overseeing the airline. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread internationally, several airlines are offering cancellation and fee waivers for travelers.

This includes Delta, American, Jet-Blue and United Airlines.

Southwest is one of the only U.S. Airlines that already doesn’t charge if you change or cancel your flight.