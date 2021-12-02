Airport expansion closes Fort Smith dog park

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An expansion of the runway at Fort Smith Airport has led to the closure of Fort Smith dog park.

The dog park has been in jeopardy of closing down because of it’s proximity to the airport, but it’s official last day was Tuesday. The airport’s land will now expand onto the dog park.

Brad Kidder and his dog, Desi, loved the park and visited it frequently.

“Beautiful piece of acreage and everything a dog owner could want there was a water feature, there was a running area,” Kidder said.

Kidder said he hopes residents and the city are able to work together to find a replacement for the large park.

“We need to cooperate with our city leaders who want to do the right thing with whatever limited resources they have,” Kidder said.

Carl E. Geffken, Fort Smith City Administrator, said the city is actively working on finding another option for dog park lovers.

“We’re hoping by the spring at least to have something up and running or have the plan and location taken care of,” Geffken said.