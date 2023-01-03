COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — “Today” show fans received good news Tuesday morning when it was announced that beloved weatherman, Al Roker, would be returning after a months-long health ordeal.

Roker’s first day back will be Friday, Jan. 6. His medical issues began in November when it was discovered he had blood clots in his legs and lungs.

The 68-year-old was hospitalized preventing him from covering the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in more than 25 years, according to the network. Roker was briefly released from the hospital only to return for a month-long stay, which caused him to miss the lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.

In December, Roker was finally sent home to recuperate and made an unexpected appearance on the “Today” show when a clip aired of his coworkers making a surprise visit on his doorstep, serenading him with Christmas carols.

“I’ve missed you all so, so very much, all these faces,” Roker told his fellow staff members at the time. “It just means the world to me and to our family and my [wife] Deborah, who’s just been my rock. I thank you so much. I really appreciated it.”

The “Today” show airs weekdays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., right after “NBC4 Today” which begins at 4 a.m.