MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rev. Al Sharpton and the family of Tyre Nichols are scheduled to hold a press conference Tuesday night at 7:30 at Mason Temple in Memphis.

They are expected to talk about the administrative actions taken against several Memphis Police Department employees and other first responders.

They also are expected to talk about other alleged victims of brutality at the hands of the MPD SCORPION Unit.