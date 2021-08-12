Alabama AG announces $3M settlement with Tyson over spill

In this April 22, 2020, file photo, a sign sits in front of the Tyson Foods pork plant in Perry, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, file)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall says the state has reached a $3 million settlement with Tyson Farms over a wastewater spill that killed an estimated 175,000 fish.

It was one of the largest recorded fish kills in Alabama history.

The agreement was announced Wednesday.

The state had sued Tyson last year over the spill in the Mulberry Fork of the Black Warrior River.

Wastewater from a poultry processing facility ended up in the river in 2019 after a pipe failed.

Marshall says the settlement directs money to affected communities and requires Tyson to take steps to lessen the possibility of such a spill happening again.

