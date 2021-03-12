Alabama orders an Arkansas company “to quit spreading poultry waste”

Great Blue Heron flying over the still waters of Town’s Creek in Lake Guntersville State Park, Alabama. Getty Images.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama authorities have ordered an Arkansas company to stop spreading poultry waste as fertilizer amid complaints about the odor.

Environmental groups have also expressed concerns about the waste reaching a fork of the Black Warrior River. Al.com reports that the waste was being spread at an old coal mine north of Birmingham.

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management late Wednesday ordered Arkansas-based Denali Water Solutions to stop spreading the waste.

The agency says the company failed to file the required paperwork before beginning its operations and didn’t employ best practices in spreading the material.

A company spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday, March 11.

